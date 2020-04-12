Protecting your privacy and security while working from home

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) —The coronavirus pandemic has forced thousands of people to change how they work with many resorting to some sort of online video tool to communicate.

From Google Hangout to Skype to Zoom, video conferencing tools have become very popular during this pandemic.

Washington County, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Metcalf said before using any of these platforms you should understand how they work to protect your privacy and security.

Metcalf said you wouldn’t show up to an in-person meeting unprepared, well that doesn’t change because you’re online. We took a look at Zoom, Metcalf said when creating an account protect your ID and be mindful of password hygiene. Creating an unused and complicated password will reduce the chances of someone taking over your account.

There are also several pre-meeting settings hosts should go through to increase security like requiring a generated password to join meetings, allowing only authenticated users, and setting up a waiting room.

“I have them all in the waiting room and I know exactly who is suppose to be there. I have a list of my participants if I have someone in the waiting room and I don’t know who this person is then I can kick them out,” said Metcalf.

Once you receive your meeting ID and password carefully distribute the information. The host should also enable settings to have control over muting participants and screen sharing. You wouldn’t want someone to be able to hack your meeting and post or say something inappropriate.

Metcalf also recommends locking the meeting once you have started to prevent anyone else from joining in.