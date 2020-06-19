Public Health Emergency order extended

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson giving his COVID-19 update in the River Valley Thursday, announcing he will be extending the state’s Public Health Emergency.

The public health emergency was originally set to expire tomorrow and now it will be extended for an additional 45 days.

This order gives the governor and secretary of health the authority to make restrictions related to COVID-19 for the state.

This includes orders of isolation or quarantine when necessary to control the spread of the virus. On Tuesday the Mayor of Fayetteville passed an ordinance to require masks to be worn in public.

Then Wednesday, the mayor of Little Rock announced he is also looking to pass an order to require masks to be worn.

However, Governor Hutchinson said he wants the state to move forward together.

“Cities and counties should not impose any restrictions on commerce and travel on citizens that are more restrictive than a directive or guideline set by the secretary of health in consultation with the governor,” said Hutchinson.

When asked if he would challenge any of the city orders the governor said no. He said the mayors are simply sending a signal that wearing a mask is important. However, he reiterated that its the state’s guidance that governs in terms of policies on masks and social distancing.