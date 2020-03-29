Razorback Transit to limit riders on buses

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Ridership is down with campus closed and many people at home practicing social distancing. However, there are still some people who need the bus to get around. Razorback Transit will continue to provide services to those who need it but it will be limited.

Transit and Parking Communications Director, David Wilson said following governor Asa Hutchinson’s directive — no more than 9 passengers will be allowed on a bus at a time to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Riders will be asked to enter and exit the bus through the rear door. They’re also encouraged to sit as far away from each other as possible. Those with mobility problems will be able to use the front door and sit in the front.

Wilson said they had to make several adjustments but in the end, they just want everyone who needs a ride to have one.

“Razorback Transit is considered an essential service because quite frankly there are people who need to get to the store, go to the doctor or to work and we want to do everything that we can to provide that service,” said Wilson.

There will be seven routes available at this time. It’ll run Monday through Saturday from 7 in the morning to 6 at night.

The company has also stepped up cleaning and sanitation efforts on all buses.