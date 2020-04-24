Reducing the spread of COVID-19 in Marshallese community

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Some local advocates and organizations ramping up efforts to ensure the Marshallese community has the resources they need to fight against the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Marshallese community is mourning the lost of one of their own, who died from the virus.

The Marshallese task force was created to better handle the issues the community faces which UAMS Assistant Professor Dr. Sheldon Riklon said became more apparent during the pandemic– a lack of access to healthcare services.

Laura Kellams with the Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families is one of the Task Force members. She said Marshallese people have been dealing with this for the past 25 years. “People who are born in the Marshal Islands don’t have access to some of the same healthcare services that we do here and that is actually a mistake, they were intended to have Medicaid access and they did have Medicaid access until the federal law changed in 1996. It was basically almost a typo.”

She’s referring to the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Act of 1996, which restricts Medicaid rights to citizens of the Freely Associated States.

“People born in the Marshall Islands live in the United States lawfully… they’re working here, they’re living and paying taxes and they should have access to services,” said Kellams.

Dr. Riklon fears that concerns about the cost of care will mean many in his community will not go get tested for the coronavirus if they feel sick.

The task force said another problem is the language barrier making it harder for Marshallese residents to effectively communicate with their doctors and other medical staff.

Dr. Sheldon Riklon said, “trying to define those terms in Marshallese culture and Marshallese language, what is quarantine, what is isolation and so again it is more about public education and public outreach… but slowly people are listening and people are learning.”

The Marshallese Consulate General in Springdale, Eldon J. Alik said, “we are a tight-knit family and community that is why this is so challenging, all of this social distancing it’s new to us.”

Alik said he is using social media, local media and leaning to church leaders to spread the message of social distancing within the community but said it’s not enough.

The task force is working with the Arkansas Department of health to track those who may have been exposed. The plan is to have hundreds of Marshallese people tested within the next few days.

The team is urging government officials to set aside federal funding received through the CARES Act to go towards testing and treatment care for the Marshallese people as well as programs to support the uninsured population.