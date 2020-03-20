Residents at a Springdale living center will have some company, in spite of COVID-19

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Many Arkansans, along with others across the country, are hunkering down at their homes, staying put, in an effort to quell the spread of the coronavirus.

However, for some people, such as those who live in senior centers, being alone may be a daily way of life and they count on people to come and visit.

“[They] are confused, nervous, bored and do not completely understand these rules that change by the minute,” said Springdale Health and Rehab nurse Jessica Biggs.

Here is the upside. The residents have windows in their rooms and it’s spring. So, Springdale’s Sam’s Club donated 26 large bird feeders, five pounds of birdseed, with planned refills. And the feeders will be placed at the windows of the facility for the residents to enjoy.

Sam’s Club in Springdale came up with an idea for clients at Springdale Health and Rehab to have some company during required “social-distancing” due to COVID-19.

“Bird watching can be a meditative practice that immediately appeals to all your senses,” said Biggs. “Imagine how calm and relaxed you feel when you listen to bird sounds and songs, looking at their vibrant colors and patterns, observing their complex and often subtle behaviors, and identifying their habits and habitats.”