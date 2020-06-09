Returning to work amid COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Some Arkansans are feeling anxious about heading back to the office as restrictions continue to lift amid COVID-19.

Patricia Morency, LMSW, M.Ed., Mental Health Clinician with the U of A said feelings of stress or anxiety from time to time are normal.

Morency said to focus on the things you can control. If you have concerns about catching the virus, then make sure to wear a mask when at work, wash your hands as much as possible and practice social distancing at the office.

Morency said to take it a day at a time, stay mindful and challenge negative thoughts especially if they’re not useful.

“What can you do to mitigate some of the stress? I would say practicing self-care, making sure you’re eating and sleeping right. Those little things always go by the wayside but you want to maintain those as much as you can.”

She suggests doing breathing exercises and meditation apps to help center yourself. Having a strong support system and speaking to loved ones about your feelings are also important and there is always professional help.

Morency said it’s okay to give yourself a break and step away from your work. Take a walk, get some fresh air and reset.