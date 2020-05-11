Rogers church holds first public service on Mother’s Day

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) —A Rogers church opened its doors to the public just in time to celebrate Mother’s Day.

“We’ve been here every week on the worship team and to actually be singing with a full church is a nice change,” said Worship team member, Nicole Hamby.

“You know its like being a kid at Christmas, that’s what I told the church. It just feels that good to see everybody and to worship together,” said Lead Pastor, Russell Hamby.

The Pentecostals of Northwest Arkansas hosting its first Sunday mass in weeks as restrictions continue to be lifted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We do love to honor our mothers on Mother’s day. Being together as a family whether it be your biological family or your church family, we felt that was very important,” said Church Administrator Jeremy McCracken. He said they are taking several steps to follow the safety guidelines recommended by governor Asa Hutchinson.

“Out of our four entrances we only have two accessible, we have also increased our ushering staff so they are also opening the doors to minimize hand contact.”

Staff is handing out masks at the door. Signage like these have been added to the entrances of the church to remind people to maintain the six feet of distance from each other and if you’re feeling sick, have a fever or are coughing to stay home.

It’s also holding two Sunday services to help split everyone up and continuing with its live stream.

“We have about 20-25 percent of our congregation who elected to watch from home which we encourage,” said McCracken.

Pastor Russell Hamby said these are the first few steps towards normalcy and he is glad to be able to preach to familiar faces again.

“Regardless of all of the disadvantages we are facing, the restrictions, the face mask and the social distancing… I believe we are going to overcome this. I want to be someone who thinks positively.

All mothers also walked away with a little gift, hand made liquid anti-bacterial soap.