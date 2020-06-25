Rogers family battles the coronavirus

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) — A Rogers mom, who works in the poultry industry catches COVID-19 and it quickly spreads to her whole family. Her daughter nearly lost her life.

“She had body aches, she had a fever and she felt like she couldn’t breathe,” said Jennifer Arevalo after her mother tested positive for COVID 19- late May.

“My entire family tested positive. My little sister and my niece had no symptoms at all so that was good for them but my little brother he had a fever.”

Jennifer was the only one not to catch the virus. She took two tests which both came back negative. Her father and grandmother tested positive but her older sister Alejandra got the worse of it.

“Out of nowhere, it escalated really bad to where they had to take her to the Tulsa hospital by helicopter and they told us they had to immediately put her on life support.”

Alejandra also had to have her left leg amputated.

“She had a broken foot from when she fell at the hospital and I’m not sure if the broken foot caused all of these problems because they do say that with the virus you’re prone to blood clots.”

The coronavirus is spreading quickly in the Latino community. That is why the CDC has a team in Northwest Arkansas.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the Arkansas Department of Health said there is a range of concerns in the community.

“They’re concerned about their jobs and not being able to work. They’re concerned about their safety and whether the health department or other organizations would make it hard for them to stay in their jobs,” said Dillaha.

A sentiment Arevalo’s mother knows too well.

“She is worried about going back to work and after my sister recovers about re-exposing her to anything or to anybody. She is really scared and doesn’t know what to do because the cases at the poultry facility keep going up.”

As of Tuesday, Alejandra is off life support and took two more COVID tests which came back negative but Jennifer said other lives are still at stake. She wants the facilities to close for a few days to be disinfected to stop the spread of the virus.

Jennifer created a Gofundme page to help her sister.