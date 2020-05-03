RV Camping back on at state parks

WEST FORK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — It’s the first weekend Arkansans can stay overnight at state parks.

Going into phase one means that some of the restrictions are being lifted and for now, RV camping is back on at Arkansas state parks for state residents only.

Governor Asa Hutchison made the announcement earlier this week. Arkansans who have their own RV’s with a bathroom inside will be able to stay on the campgrounds. Campers will also be allowed to stay overnight. Park staff will be checking licenses plate to make sure campers are following the rules and they are to continue to practice social distancing.

Park Superintendent, Monte Fuller said since the announcement calls keep coming in.

“We are booked from now to sometime in July. you have to make reservations in advance to be able to camp, now that’s on the weekend we do have availability during the week, so if someone wants to camp during the week they have to call the park number or book online,” said Fuller.

“We’re regular campers and we’ve been waiting since they shut everything down to open everything back again. They mentioned I think Tuesday that campground was opening. We got online and starting booking, and here we are,” said Paul Roe.

The target date to reopen its cabins, lodges and RV rental is May 15. They will only be available Monday through Friday so they can be properly cleaned over the weekend for the next group.

Also on the 15th, visitor centers, gift shops, and museums will open.