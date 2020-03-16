Sam’s Club adjusts store hours

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sam’s Club is following in the footsteps of many American companies and is adjusting hours of operation as well as some store policies.

Starting Tuesday, March 17th, all in-club shopping hours will shift to 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time, Monday to Saturday so employees have ample time to restock the store and sanitize each club.

Some additional changes Sam’s Club is undergoing due to the COVID-19 pandemic are:

The Tire and Battery Center hours will shift from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time, Monday to Saturday. Existing appoints will stand, however.

Sunday hours will remain the same, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time.

Club Pickup times remain the same, starting at 7 a.m. local time

Optical, Pharmacy, and Fuel will all remain the same

Associates will keep regular daytime or evening shifts

It is not clear at this time how long the temporary changes will be in effect.