Sam’s Club adjusts store hours

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sam’s Club is following in the footsteps of many American companies and is adjusting hours of operation as well as some store policies.
Starting Tuesday, March 17th, all in-club shopping hours will shift to 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time, Monday to Saturday so employees have ample time to restock the store and sanitize each club.
Some additional changes Sam’s Club is undergoing due to the COVID-19 pandemic are:
- The Tire and Battery Center hours will shift from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time, Monday to Saturday. Existing appoints will stand, however.
- Sunday hours will remain the same, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time.
- Club Pickup times remain the same, starting at 7 a.m. local time
- Optical, Pharmacy, and Fuel will all remain the same
- Associates will keep regular daytime or evening shifts
It is not clear at this time how long the temporary changes will be in effect.