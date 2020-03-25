Scammers target Arkansans with fake coronavirus stimulus checks

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Scammers are impersonating government officials and asking Arkansans to verify their eligibility for the coronavirus stimulus check, the state Attorney General’s office says.

The con artists are reportedly reaching out to victims by phone, email and social media demanding their personal and banking information in order to supposedly receive the check.

“The federal government will never reach out asking for personal and banking information in order to confirm your eligibility for payment,” said Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

Rutledge provided the following tips for Arkansans:

Only rely on official government websites (.gov) for economic relief information.

Never give out your personal information over the telephone or email.

When information becomes available, the Attorney General’s website will direct you to reliable sources.

If you encounter a potential scam, contact the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office by visiting ArkansasAG.gov or call (800) 482-8982.