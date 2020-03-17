School districts help feed families during closures

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — School districts are working to keep kids fed as campuses close during the coronavirus pandemic and parents say they’re grateful for the help.

Brittney Mitchell is a mother of three and is also helping out with other members of her family. “We went to the store to get food and there was nothing left.

Scrambling to make arrangements now that school campuses are shutting down. “I have to figure out child care last minute trying to figure out help with homework when I’m at work. We are just kind of leaning on our communities for support,” said Mitchell.

She now has one less thing to worry about thanks to the Fayetteville Outback food pantry.

Dozens of care packages are being prepared with nonperishable foods, laundry detergent and frozen meat so families in the district don’t go without.

“Obviously, this national crisis came along and we need to do our part and we know there are students that this is their best meal of the day at school,” said Alan Wilbourn with the Fayetteville School District .

The food pantry will stay open from 11am to 1pm for the rest of the week. The district will also have a food truck and grab and go snack bags available during the week.

“We know that our kids are being fed and the community is pitching in,” said Mitchell

Helping families adjust to trying times.