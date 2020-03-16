School is out! Here are some suggestions to keep kids busy while at home

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Keeping kids occupied who are home during the state-mandated school closure can be a challenge.

Once class work is completed, Art Feeds Online is one outlet for parents to utilize.

Art Feeds photo, used with permission

Art Feeds Founder and CEO Meg Bourne is assembling project kits that will be for sale online and the item(s) will be shipped to your home.

Art Feeds also has videos, at no cost, for at-home projects through Instagram, IGTV, click here.

An online resource for parents/guardians/students during COVID-19 school closures

More creative art ideas are available via an Art Feeds blog. Click here.

The blog has an entire page on how to talk to students about the coronavirus. Some things the site recommends is for adults to do research about the disease and “know what you want to say before you say it.” The first thing that’s mentioned is that the coronavirus will change routines and an adult’s calmness is contagious. The site also has hyperlinks to books that can help in better understanding health issues. For more information about this page, click here.

There is an online resource that offers lessons for children. “A bucket of Trauma Curriculum is designed to help children express themselves in hard times with big feelings,” said Bourne. There is a fee associated with this. Click here for the link.