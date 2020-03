SEARCY, Ark. (KARK) — A community in Searcy came together Sunday night at the Unity Health parking lot to pray for workers inside the hospital.

The group stayed inside their vehicles for social distancing and parked all around the hospital.

The community members turned on their vehicle’s headlights and hazards to show support for those who worked inside the hospital, then prayed and worshipped in their vehicles.

The video above is courtesy of April West.