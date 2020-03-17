SEC cancels all competitions for remainder of athletic year due to coronavirus

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced Tuesday that all regular-season competitions are canceled for the remainder of the 2019-2020 athletic year, including all remaining championship events, due to the spread of the coronavirus.

All spring football games are canceled, and there will be no pro days conducted by SEC schools.

“This is a difficult day for all of us, and I am especially disappointed for our student-athletes,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “The health and well-being of our entire conference community is an ongoing priority for the SEC as we continue to monitor developments and information about the COVID-19 virus.”

All other athletic activities remain suspended through at least April 15.

Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek responded to the news on Twitter.

“By making a final determination, we have enabled student-athletes to have closure related to the remainder of this season as well as move forward with the completion of the academic semester, preparation for future seasons or other opportunities that may await,” Yurachek said.