Second Arkansas state representative tests positive for COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — A second State Representative has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a memo sent by Speaker of the House Matthew J. Shepherd to members and staff of the Arkansas House Thursday morning, Rep. Vivian Flowers (D- District 17) informed the Speaker that she tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

According to a letter sent to legislators by the Arkansas Department of Health, “Transmission among members is unlikely due to social distancing measures taken during the session”.

Rep. Vivian Flowers represents a portion of Jefferson County.

According to the Arkansas House website, Rep. Vivian Flowers is serving her third term and serves on the Joint Committee for Advanced Communications and Information Technology, the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee, the House Public Transportation Committee and the House Agriculture, Forestry & Economic Development Committee.

On Wednesday, Rep. Reginald Murdock of Marianna announced he had the virus.