FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) β€” Sheriff Tim Helder has tested negative for COVID-19 after his son Clay tested positive a week prior.

Sheriff Helder has been in self-quarantine since Wednesday of last week and finally got the test results he had been waiting on.

Helder says that his son Clay also remains in quarantine but is still symptom-free.

Sheriff Helder hopes that he can return to work next week so long as he and his wife continue to display no symptoms.