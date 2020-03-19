Sheriff’s office warns of “CDC scam” in Arkansas

COLUMBIA CO., Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Authorities in Columbia County, Arkansas are warning the public about “individuals” headed to the area that are presenting themselves as members of the CDC or other agencies related to them.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, “They are going door-to-door stating that they need to test each citizen for the Corona Virus, and it’s going to cost a certain amount of money, and the citizen must pay. This is a scam!!! Please if the people come to your door, please call Central Dispatch for a deputy or officer to come check it out. We would love to catch them!”

The sheriff’s office also notes that the Arkansas Attorney General is requesting that any citizen that comes into contact with these people fill out a consumer complaint (501) 682-2007 or by downloading Consumer Complaint Form here.