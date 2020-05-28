Should you test your child for COVID-19?

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) — Camps have been given the green light to open. Some are requiring kids to take a COVID-19 test if they want to join this year but not every parent is on board.

“This year, to go to camp he will have to be COVID-19 tested and he knows he will have to self- quarantine for 14 days prior to going to camp,” said Kristen Lindy of Bentonville. She said she spoke with her 14-year-old son, explained the process and essentially left the decision up to him. He decided to take the test.

“Where a lot of people see it as hoops they go through that they don’t want to put their children through, I see it as them being more proactive and safer for the kids that are going to camp.”

However, Melissa Nichols said for her 11-year-old daughter, it’s a no. She said taking the test would be scary for her.

“Flu testing is traumatic for children and I think the COVID testing is a little bit different but I just don’t want to put her through that. I don’t think she should be tested unless she has symptoms,” said Nichols.

Northwest Health, Family Physician, Dr. Adam McCall said although he understands the concerns, the process is fast and painless.

“It goes into the nose to the back of the mouth which seems like it is a long way but in all reality, it’s about the length of your first finger, we go in both nostrils. It tickles your nose somewhat a sneeze and after it’s over, it’s over.”

Dr. McCall said there isn’t an age requirement and even infants have been tested.

In fact, his 5-year-old son recently took the test and he said there were no tears in the examination room.

“After it was all over with he just looked at us, he said that wasn’t bad at all, dad. It’s very easy. It’s not a traumatic swab.”

Dr. McCall said if parents are relaxed that will help their kids be more comfortable. He recommends kids who will be participating in group activities, sports or camps to take the test to decrease the chances of spreading the virus to others.