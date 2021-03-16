Siloam Springs Fire Department & Collier Drugs give 1,000+ vaccinations

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — More than 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines were given out Tuesday, March 16, in Siloam Springs.

Collier Drugstore with the help of the Siloam Springs Fire Department hosted the event.

Siloam Springs Fire Department Chief Jeremey Criner said getting the vaccines out meant it’s one step closer to getting back to normal.

“Getting large quantities of people vaccinated in our area and our county will help slow down the spread of COVID-19 and hopefully allow things to return to normal,” said Chief Criner.

Since Monday, March 15, nearly 15,000 Arkansans have been vaccinated. Nearly 864,000 doses, of 1.4 million, have been given, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.