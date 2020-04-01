Similarities with different illnesses

NORTHWEST ARK., (KNWA/KFTA) — We reached out to the department of health to find out more about the relationship between COVID-19 and pneumonia. This after an Oklahoma woman passed away initially testing positive for flu and pneumonia, it wasn’t until after she died that she was tested for COVID -19, that test came back positive.

Doctor Jennifer Dillaha couldn’t comment directly on the case but said that testing and results for influenza and pneumonia are both readily available compared to testing for COVID-19. Pneumonia is a lung infection that can be mild or severe enough to send you to the hospital. It can be caused by various bacteria or viruses like influenza and COVID-19.

‘If testing is available, someone is not doing well in the hospital then they should be tested for COVID-19, influenza and all other possibilities for the cause of that illness to determine the correct diagnosis,” said Dr. Jennifer Dillaha.

Symptoms for pneumonia include chest pain, cough, fever which is similar to when you have the flu or COVID-19. The only way to know for sure is by testing.