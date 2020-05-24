Skiing in Colorado to resume amid coronavirus pandemic

FILE – In this April 10, 2019, file photo, riders on ski-bikes participating in the 30th Annual Enduro, a fundraiser and ski-a-thon to benefit a local cause, heads towards base of Pallavicini Chair at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, Colo. The ski resort will open for limited spring skiing and riding on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. This follows approval of Summit County’s request for a variance from the state public health order by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. At this time, closing day is still to be determined. (Hugh Carey/Summit Daily News via AP, File)

DENVER (AP) — Time to dust off those boots and tune those skis.

At least one resort high in the Colorado Rockies is planning to reopen after a more than two-month hiatus caused by the coronavirus.

Arapahoe Basin near the Continental Divide west of Denver will open Wednesday with restrictions, offering a sign of hope for a devastated industry and for mountain communities that were disproportionately affected by the disease early in the pandemic.

But the rapidly melting snowpack in the high country means most resorts won’t be able to reopen.

So far, only A-Basin is planning to fire up its lifts. A-Basin joins Oregon’s Timberline Lodge and Ski Area and Mt. Bachelor in reopening.