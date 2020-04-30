Some say typing trick could help you get stimulus check faster

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — It’s been the source of frustration and plenty of questions — when will you get your stimulus check?

There is a trick that some people say could get you a quick answer.

Since the government announced stimulus checks were on the way, many people have been watching the mail and watching their accounts, waiting for the funds to show up.

Others have gone online, only to be met with an error that says “payment status not available.”



But there appears to be a way to get the info you want and circumvent the delays, a little trick an L.A. Times reporter said she tried and others have tried, too.



When putting in your address on the get my payment page of irs.gov, enter your address in all caps.



It seems that puts you right through to enter your bank information, allowing you to get your stimulus check directly deposited into your account.



Those who have tried it say it works.



Richard Jones of Memphis said by phone he had been trying to get info on the site for weeks.



“I was just trying to see, was I gonna get it or when. That is very important,” he said.



But after seeing a story on WREG about using all caps, he gave it a try.



“Once I hit submitted that’s when I got the message saying that the IRS has accepted you and we will be directing your deposit into your account. And so it worked,” he said.



We contacted the IRS to find out why there has been an issue with putting in information on the site

and if they are directing people to use the all caps. We are awaiting a response. Some people have not had any trouble getting info on their check when putting in their address without using all caps.



For those who just want to get their money fast, this may be one trick worth trying.

