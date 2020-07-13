Some Walmart stores adding “health ambassadors” due to pandemic

Customers shop at a Walmart store in Chicago in May. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart is adding “health ambassadors” to remind customers of state and local coronavirus mask mandates.

The retailer currently does not require customers to wear masks, but says its COVID-19 protocols have been adapted during the pandemic in response to evolving research and mandates.

The move to add “health ambassadors” at select store entrances comes after several videos have shown Walmart employees refusing service to maskless patrons.

In locations, such as Fayetteville masks are mandatory in stores.

The retailer also says there are signs posted at store entrances informing customers of mandatory mask orders, as well as other signs enforcing social distancing.

All customers are also required to enter the store through a single entrance.

