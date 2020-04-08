Speedy Splash Car Wash sponsors canned food drive

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Speedy Splash Car Wash is partnering with the Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas for a canned food drive to fill pantries and help those affected by COVID-19.

Every Thursday in April, Speedy Splash customers can drop off two canned food items with the attendant when they come in for a car wash. In return, they’ll receive a $7 gift card from Speedy Splash. The card can then be used at a later date or given to someone else.

The event takes place at all seven Northwest Arkansas Speedy Splash locations: