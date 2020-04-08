Speedy Splash Car Wash sponsors canned food drive

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Speedy Splash Car Wash is partnering with the Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas for a canned food drive to fill pantries and help those affected by COVID-19.
Every Thursday in April, Speedy Splash customers can drop off two canned food items with the attendant when they come in for a car wash. In return, they’ll receive a $7 gift card from Speedy Splash. The card can then be used at a later date or given to someone else.
The event takes place at all seven Northwest Arkansas Speedy Splash locations:
- 260 Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville, AR 72703
- 3274 N. College Ave. Fayetteville, AR 72703
- 1841 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville, AR 72703
- 216 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville, AR 72712
- 820 N. 45th St., Springdale, AR 72762
- 3515 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale, AR 72762
- 300 W. Hudson Rd., Rogers, AR 72756