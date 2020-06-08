Springdale Aquatic Center reopens today

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale Aquatic Center reopens at noon Monday, right in time for summer but with restrictions.

Parks and Recreation Superintendent Matt Boykin said he’s glad families will be able to enjoy the aquatic center again after it was unable to be open due to the coronavirus. Families can expect to see several new rules in place to keep them safe while they are out here cooling off.

The state directive states to bring capacity down to 50%. Boykin tells me they reduced it even more, down to 20%. That means about 200 people will be allowed at the aquatic center at a time.

Signs to remind families to stay six feet away from each other have been added throughout the facility. Everyone will also be screened before coming in.

“Once they get to the gate they will be asked to provide their name and information so that we can keep that in case there was an outbreak we will be able to contact those people and make them aware,” said Boykin.

Boykin said that information is important for contact tracing. Visitors will also see more lifeguards at the pool. They will enforce social distancing as well as sanitize any deck furniture.

Splash Pads on the other hand will stay close. Boykin said the city decided to delay opening the splash pad at Charlie and Willie George Park.

Boykin tells us the aquatic center, including the splash pads there, can safely reopen because of how the water is treated.

“The ones at the aquatic center are using chlorine-treated water while the ones at the park are not and within the restrictions of the state, the splash pad and the playground seem to be in the later stage.”

Boykin said they will continue to monitor all of the state recommendations and there is no date yet for the splash pad to reopen in the city.

Splash pads in the cities of Rogers and Fayetteville will also remain close.

The Prairie Grove Aquatic Park reopening Monday, June 8.