Springdale chocolate company making HOPE bar to support local hospitals

Coronavirus

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — KYYA Chocolate in Springdale says it will produce a new bar called HOPE to support local hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When you purchase the HOPE bar, listed for $6 on the company’s website, you can pick a local hospital to send the 2.2 ounce bar: Mercy, Springdale, Washington Regional, or NorthWest (Bentonville).

Along with the chocolate itself, KYYA says it will donate $2 from each sale toward the purchase of N95 masks at that hospital.

“While we are all staying home, our hospital employees are in harm’s way.   We thought we could send a collective thank you in the form of chocolate,” the company says on its website.

