Springdale church not in a rush to fill the pews

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Monday further guidance for churches that decide to open their doors back up.

The governor highly encourages places of worship to still offer online platforms for attendees who don’t feel comfortable gathering in public. He also encourages six-foot social distancing except for family groups, and that anyone over 10 years old should wear a face covering while inside.

A Springdale pastor said it will be a few weeks before his church goes back to the traditional setting.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced churches to find different ways to connect with members, like streaming online and drive-through services. You can expect some of those services to continue.

Friendship Baptist Church has been hosting drive-through services for the past five weeks. Senior Pastor Mike Sypult said the transition had its challenges but every weekend dozens of families are coming out to worship from their cars.

Sypult said it’s been nice to be out of the building. However, he’s putting a plan in place that will keep his staff and members safe as they transition back into the church building.

Although Sypult said he’s happy to hear the new guidelines laid out by the governor he isn’t in a real hurry to go back in just yet.

“Our drive-in church is doing quite well and so we will probably have a gradual plan. Right now, we are letting people get out of their cars, sit on tailgates and sit on lawn chairs as long as they are socially separated and distant.”

Sypult said staff is working on having masks available, and he’s looking into getting sanitizing stations in place. He said the church has plenty of room for families to spread out.

Prayer meetings, Sunday school and discipleship classes will all continue on zoom for now.

Sypult said once he has a concrete plan together the church will move forward to services inside the building.