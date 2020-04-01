Springdale restaurant trying to survive pandemic

A local gem, Susan's Restaurant has been in Springdale for over 24 years.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Some restaurants across Northwest Arkansas are finding ways to survive during the COVID 19 pandemic.

“I made a joke to my mother Susan who opened Susan’s restaurant and said I know I could run a restaurant but I don ‘ t think I could ever open one because opening a restaurant is a whole other ordeal…but that’s what this is,” said Lucius Mhoon.

The restaurant closed its indoor dining and transitioned to curbside pick up amid COVID-19.

“We have a lot of regulars that come in and a lot of them are the elderly and they are the most vulnerable and as long as we were open they were going to keep coming in.”

Mhoon is the owner at the restaurant, a place people love to go and sit down for a good meal now he’s forced to turn it into a to-go business.

“It’s so different now and the volume and the rush hours are different times. Also, different food sells better to-go than others. We really have to work a lot using different containers and we don ‘ t even have enough phone lines.”

Mhoon said he laid off more than half the employees and is keeping his eye on some financial relief.

“You have to look at the risk the interest rate, how much you will have to pay back, the payback period. There are several things to take into account when you are looking at all these different loans.”

Mhoon is also using social media and offering specials to try to bring customers by. He sa id he has hope but it hasn’t been an easy ride.