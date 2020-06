LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) ─ Arkansas Blood Institute announced it will provide free COVID-19 antibody tests for all blood donors 18 and older. Arkansas Blood Institute is the first blood center in the state to offer COVID-19 antibody screening service to its donors.

This testing initiative, provided at all donor centers and mobile blood drives, comes in the wake of an immediate need for blood donations due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations. Healthy donors are urged to give blood, and appointments are encouraged to allow for recommended social distancing.