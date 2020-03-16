St. Joseph Catholic Church suspends public masses in response to COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Dozens of churches closing their doors as the coronavirus continues to impact northwest Arkansas.



St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fayetteville , holding its last Sunday service for the foreseeable future. ​

“I can’t imagine not being able to come here. The scientific and teacher part my brain totally gets it and I understand it’s for the betterment of the community but it hurts my soul,” said Kelly Lockhart who’s been coming to St. Joseph church for over 7 years.

The Catholic Diocese of Little Rock canceled all mass celebrations starting March 21 to minimize the spread of COVID 19 and that’s not all. ​

Father Jason Tyler said, “bi ble studies, prayer groups, anything that was scheduled to happen at church with numbers of people is now on hold indefinitely.”

​Father Tyler made an announcement during mass, where several health measures have been put in place such as no holding hands during prayer and no communion given on the tongue. ​The baptismal font is usually filled with holy water but it has been drained, out of extreme precaution but parishioners are encouraged to bring their own co n tainers to fill up using the vessel.

​Father Tyler said, for now, these rules could last through Easter. ​”To have a time where I’m not able to connect with my parishioners, in the same way, it’s difficult, at the same time maybe it’s an opportunity to think of new ways to reach out to people.”

​Mass will be live – streamed, the church has expanded its confession hours and people can still come to the church for private prayer.

Parishioner, Arielle Bailey said, “having that connection that many other places don’t have even if I can’t physically be here I can still tune in.”

“I’ll be coming to adoration, and watching mass on tv and the minute they tell me I can go to mass I will be there,” said Lockhart.

“This is an unprecedented event for all of us, we remain united spiritually even if we are separated physically,” said Father Tyler.

Saint Joseph Catholic school will also suspend all in-person classes and move to an online format.