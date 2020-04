GROVE, Okla. (KODE-TV) — Delaware County cases have been much higher than surrounding counties, and now we know why.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 63 cases of COVID-19 at Grove Nursing Center.

As of 1:00 p.m. on April 15, 44 residents and 19 staff members had tested positive.

The information is released daily through the state health department’s website.

72 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Delaware County as of Wednesday, April 15th.