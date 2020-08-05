State says schools should offer in-person classes 5 days a week

Des Moines Public Schools custodian Cynthia Adams cleans a desk in a classroom at Brubaker Elementary School, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. School districts that plan to reopen classrooms in the fall are wrestling with whether to require teachers and students to wear face masks. In Iowa, among other places, where Democratic-leaning cities like Des Moines and Iowa City have required masks to curb the spread of the coronavirus, while smaller, more conservative communities have left the decision to parents. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Education updated its back-to-school guidance on Wednesday after a district in Northwest Arkansas announced its intention to return for only two days a week of in-person classes.

Fayetteville Public Schools Superintendent Dr. John L. Colbert announced his district’s plan to reduce in-person classes to two days a week in July.

Colbert laid out three options for classes this fall. Two of the choices were all virtual. The third is a “traditional blended calendar,” which has students and teachers in virtual classes three days a week, and in-person classes the other two days.

An update on Wednesday to the Division of Elementary & Secondary Education’s “Guidance for Schools Regarding COVID-19” titled “Clarification Regarding Onsite Learning,” states:

In order for schools to meet the obligations of the law to provide a general, suitable, and efficient school system that maintains equal opportunities for an adequate education, it is expected that all school districts offer, at a minimum, relevant and engaging onsite learning opportunities each day of the 5-day school week (4daysif approvedby (sic) the board because that is an exception allowed by statute).School districts that do notofferonsite (sic) educational opportunities each day create inequity that impedes the state from ensuring its responsibility is met. Districts are encouraged to provide additional options for parents and students that allow for flexible schedules and virtual learning options, but districts must first provide an onsite option where students can access educational resources, school meals, and other needed support daily.

“We’ve been made aware that some districts were making plans that were fewer than five days, and we felt like the clarification was needed today to make sure districts understood we do have a statewide responsibility,” said Education Commissioner Johnny Key.

“This is not a change in our stance at all since March,” Key said.