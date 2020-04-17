Stimulus check delay questions answered

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — If you haven’t gotten your stimulus check yet and you qualify don’t panic, it’s coming.

The first round of coronavirus stimulus checks has been deposited in accounts across the country. This includes people who receive social security and disability benefits and those who filed their taxes in the last two years.

Tax accountant Diane Hagerty says if you haven’t received a check yet, be patient.

“The portal has only been open for one day and they are still updating the information in there a lot of people aren’t listed yet. I myself can’t even go in and update payment information.”

Individuals are expected to get up to 1200 and 2400 for married couples.

The best way to get updates on your payment is by visiting the IRS to get my payment tool. Hagerty says if you get an error message just try again the next day but you’ll want to keep trying to make sure your bank account information is correct.

“If your bank account is closed the bank will reject the payment and send it back. One of two things will happen possibly the IRS will mail you a check or the IRS will allow you to update your payment information.”

Your account information could be wrong if you used a tax preparer.

“When you get those fees taken out of your refund, the refund goes into a temporary bank account that is opened for a day or two. The money is split between the preparer and you and so there are two deposits that went on there so the IRS is seeing the deposit that went into the temporary account.

Hagerty says in that case, the payment will be bounced back. The stimulus check is based on your 2018 and 2019 tax returns. So Hagerty says, if you make significantly more in 2020, you could have to give some money back.

“The only reason you would have to pay your taxes back is if you made over the threshold of income for 2020 and did not in prior years. The threshold is $75,000 and a little bit more if you are head of household, $150,000, if you’re, are a married couple.”

Hagerty says there are several kinks that still need to be worked out with the process. However, if you qualify to get a check you will get one. Hagerty says the check could be deposited or mailed and take up to several weeks for some.

Hagerty is available to answer more Stimulus checks or tax questions visit Grass Roots Taxes.