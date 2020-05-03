Stylists nervous about returning to work

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) — Beauty salons across NWA prepare to open its doors for the first time in weeks since closing because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cutting, coloring and washing hair is back on starting Wednesday. Stylists at Freshair Salon are working to get the shop ready to open.

“I’m just going to be squeeze in everybody that I can. I’ll be marking out time in between before and after clients to clean. I’ve asked all my clients to wait outside in their cars until I’m ready for them to come in,” said Color Specialist Heather Nichols.

“We only have certain days we can work bc of the max capacity of people that can be in the salon,” said Master Stylist Mandy Shelton.

Beauty salons will be following new rules of operations during the coronavirus crisis— which includes wearing masks and gloves. Clients coming in will be screened and also have to wear a face covering.

“I don’t know if I’m mentally prepared for what the new normal is going to look like. I want to be able to go back and hug my clients and talk to them face to face,” said Shelton.

Some moms like Mandy Shelton and Heather Nichols say as much as they miss doing hair, they have some concerns about being back at the salon.

“I’m scared about bringing it home I’m scared about not being able to protect my clients because those are the two most important things, my family and my clients because they are my other family,” said Nichols.

… but the bills keep coming in which means they have to work.

“I’m not salary, I get paid on the days that I work. so if I don’t work I don’t get paid, I don’t have a 401k, I pay for my own insurance. Everybody who rents a booth as I do is in the same situation.”

Shelton said she doesn’t know if things will ever go back to normal but she is taking it one day at a time

“I have all of these people and I know they are dying to get their hair done and get pampered and feel normal and I want to be able to offer that to them.”