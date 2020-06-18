“It is nothing like the flu:” Rogers man speaks out after contracting COVID-19

I was one who thought, "it can't be that bad."

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — “I’ve hurt so bad that I cried out to Jesus, ‘to please take me home,'” said one COVID-19 survivor. The pain ravaged his body and he described it as being torn apart from the inside.

Rogers resident Robert Douthit, 53, has not quite fully recuperated from the virus, but his health has improved compared to earlier this month. He’s been at Mercy Hospital in Rogers twice because of COVID-19.

After a total of 12 days, he is out of sedation. His wife, Karyn Haynie has signed papers allowing doctors to use two new research drugs and do convalescent plasma infusion.

“We’re grateful it was available and it’s because people have donated [their plasma],” said Haynie.

COVID-19 QUICKLY STRUCK

On Saturday, June 6, Douthit was not feeling well — he had a headache and he just got worse. On Sunday, he called Mercy for an appointment and was tested early Monday, June 8. His results returned positive on Tuesday, June 9, at the same time he was at the ER because he was in so much pain, “and he felt like he couldn’t get air,” said Haynie.

He was admitted to the hospital and released after 2.5 days and still had a temperature. He was wheeled to the ER and was on his own to get to his truck upon release. He drove himself to his mother-in-law’s home, which was vacant.

The family set-up the home with supplies, a bed, a chair, and other necessities prior to his arrival so he could quarantine. By the next evening, when Haynie could not reach him, she called 9-1-1 to get an ambulance to the house.

Douthit said it is nothing like the flu, and thought that COVID can’t be that bad. “I was so wrong with my assumption.”

“For six days straight, it’s been misery from migraines and throwing up,” he wrote on Facebook. He wrote the post because he said he had, “a few moments where his body felt ‘ok.'”

KARYN HAYNIE AND COVID-19

Douthit, a retired military medic and former firefighter, wasn’t quite ready to retire so he took a job at George’s processing plant. He oversees safety at the plant, according to his wife.

His job is to make sure all procedures are up to date, being followed, and enforced at a local poultry plant. Work has been relentless because of the pandemic for the past three months.

Haynie applauded the mitigation measures George’s took for employees, including a thermal scanner that all employees used to enter the building, employees were assigned times to come to work versus working a shift.

Even with the precautions, Rob still got sick. “This virus impacts everyone … it doesn’t discriminate,” she said.

“The only place he would go is work, groceries and home,” said Haynie.

“I’ve learned from a doctor the importance of taking temperature. Even a-symptomatic people could just have a headache or a bit of body ache … that could be an indicator of the virus.” Most might not recognize they have it.

Haynie and Douthit are sharing their story because they hope it helps others to understand how COVID-19 disrupts lives for everyone around — and for some, it’s a final disruption — death.

ARKANSAS AND COVID-19

Arkansas has nearly 14,000 cumulative confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, nearly 9,000 have recovered and 208 people have died as of Thursday, June 18, according to state officials.

The Arkansas Department of Health highly recommends wearing a face-covering in public to help reduce the spread.