System installed at Goodwill Arkansas will decontaminate PPE for reuse at state hospitals

Protective masks hang in a decontamination unit at the Battelle N95 decontamination site during the coronavirus pandemic, Saturday, April 11, 2020, in Somerville, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Goodwill Industries of Arkansas was selected as a partner in a new critical care decontamination program to help ease the shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) at state hospitals amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the nonprofit announced in a release Monday.

Ohio-based Battelle was recently awarded a $415 contract from the federal government for the purchase of 60 Battelle Critical Care Decontamination Systems. The nonprofit research and development lab’s system uses a peroxide gas to sanitize N95 masks, allowing multiple uses.

At its full capacity, the decontamination system can process up to 80,000 masks per day, according to the release.

Arkansas’ only Battelle system was recently delivered to the campus of Goodwill’s Little Rock headquarters on Scott Hamilton Drive, according to Goodwill Industries of Arkansas.

The nonprofit says the facility was selected based on specific qualifications such as electric, transportation, HVAC and technological capabilities.

The system could be up and running in the next few days, Goodwill Arkansas says.