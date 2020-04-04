Teachers get creative with online lessons

CEDARVILLE, Ark., (KNWA/KFTA) — Teachers across Northwest Arkansas are finding ways to keep their students engaged and on track as education continues remotely. A local elementary school teacher shows us how she is creatively moving forward with her lesson plans.

Maria Frazier is an Alternative Learning teacher at Cedarville Elementary. Her classroom includes kids K- through fourth grade and she says she is working around the clock to support all of them.

Frazier created a three-week educational packet for students following spring break. It comes with instructions for parents to follow so they know exactly what needs to be completed each day.

She is putting lessons on youtube, sending parents additional resources to help with subjects like math and reading and utilizing other resources to ensure the new classroom is as efficient as possible.

“They always say teachers work way more than 8 hours and we do .. but especially now because we are having to be flexible with parents which we don’t mind doing. On a positive note because I am face timing each of my students every day I get that one-on-one time with my students,” said Frazier.

Through virtual learning, Frazier said she is still able to give students who need it more help so they don’t fall behind.

Cedarville Public School District is also having fun with its students by keeping certain traditions like spirit week alive. Next week’s theme is quarantine spirit week, selfie-style.