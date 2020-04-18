Temporary housing for first responders in quarantine

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Local first responders could soon have a safe place to quarantine away from their homes if needed.

Fayetteville Fire Chief Brad Hardin said quarantine plans have been in the works for several weeks.

If approved, nearly 120 emergency workers would have access to temporary housing on the U of A campus.

Hardin said first responders are constantly at risk of being exposed to COVID-19 as they treat and assist those in need. He wants police, firefighters and other emergency workers to have a place to go without having to worry about getting their loved ones sick.

After reaching out to the University of Arkansas, which is closed during the pandemic, the school said it will make about 150 suites available for $50 a night. First responders would also get three meals a day for $25, and their laundry would be taken care of so they don’t have to leave their rooms.

“In other cities, I’ve heard of firemen sleeping in their cars because they didn’t want to go home, so we’re able to give them a location where they can safely house and stay until they fully recover,” said Hardin.

The University of Arkansas released this statement from Chancellor Joseph Steinmetz

“By simply doing their jobs caring for and protecting our community, first responders face an increased risk of exposure to the virus, so we all owe them a great deal of gratitude and respect. We’re grateful to be able to play a part in supporting our first responders through this difficult and trying time.”

The housing agreement would last through June 30th. The proposal goes in front of the city council Tuesday for a vote.

The department has not had any employees test positive for COVID-19.