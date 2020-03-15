Terra Studios among many forced to suspend business

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Like many businesses and places where the public can gather, Terra Studios was forced to temporarily shut its doors Saturday.

The studio released the following statement Saturday morning:

“The safety of our visitors, staff, and artists is of utmost importance to Terra Studios, and we are committed to the health of our community and doing our part to minimize the effects of COVID-19.



Terra Studios is closing the Art Park, Studios and Gallery to the public as of March 14, 2020. At this time, all programs, classes and field trips will be canceled through April 6, 2020. The situation will be reassessed weekly to determine when these programs will resume.



You may still order online at terrastudios.com/shop as our shipping department will remain open. Our phones will be answered 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. daily should you need to talk with a human being. We will reopen as soon as it is deemed safe for the public and for our staff and artists to do so.



We thank you for all of your support, and we join you in prayers and sympathies for those affected by the novel Coronavirus.“

For the time being, residents can still order art and gifts online at terrastudios.com/shop.