The number of pregnant women with COVID-19 is increasing in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Local hospitals are seeing an increase in pregnant women getting COVID-19.

Health officials with Mercy Hospital in Springfield said that, in August, out of the women admitted to labor and delivery, there have been 12 women who have had COVID-19 two weeks preceding delivery.

Out of those 12 women, five have had stillbirths.

Mercy OB/GYN Hospitalist, Dr. Chandria Johnson, said this is devastating to see.

“In those moms, when we look at the placentas, they have very abnormal placentas,” Johnson said. “Instead of blood flowing through the placenta and providing oxygen for the baby, it clots off.”

After releasing new data, the CDC has strengthened its recommendation for pregnant women to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Johnson said they hear concerns from pregnant women about putting things, like the COVID-19 vaccine, into their bodies.

Some of those not yet pregnant have voiced concerns over the vaccine affecting fertility.

She said there is no evidence this is true.