The Red Cross helping displaced families during pandemic

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The American Red Cross assists in all types of emergencies, one of them an apartment complex fire in Springdale, Monday.

“There are disasters all over the country. You hear about the hurricanes and tornados and the Red Cross is always involved in those but the biggest disasters are house fires because they happen every day,” said Linda Morgan, a volunteer.

She was called to the apartment complex on August 3rd, where 8 families were left homeless.

“There were fire crews still working and cleaning up and the families were sitting out there waiting for some assistance,” said Morgan.

No one was hurt in the fire, but renters like Crystol Daniels, who was asleep with her daughter, and Kevin Brown are still dealing with the aftermath.

“It was 6 o’clock in the morning and we heard a loud banging on the door. We jumped up and went through the hallway and I immediately smelled the smoke,” said Daniels.

“They said there was a fire in the ceiling all the way down, so smoke damage all the way down,” said Brown.

“No shoes, nothing, it was cold out there and she was a little traumatized,” said Daniels.

Morgan said families were given vouchers in the form of a debit card for hotel, gas, food and clothes. Every family’s needs are different but the Red Cross works to get them the resources they need to get back on their feet.

“Since the pandemic, we have started doing a lot of virtual stuff like we do a lot over the phone and just drop a card off to protect them and us,” said Morgan.

In cases where there are multiple people impacted, volunteers head straight to the scene wearing masks. Morgan said volunteers do their best to comfort families, even at a distance.

“They are the only people that come up here and help. We had already gotten a hotel room for a night and she came all the way over there and met with us.”

Apartment management is working with families to place them in other units.

According to Springdale Fire Department Captain Matt Bagley, electrical work done inside a unit by someone with no professional license caused the fire. The work was not approved by management and the landlord was not aware of it being done. Bagley said the fire was not intentional and it is not looking at filing charges at this time