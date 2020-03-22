The Salvation Army COVID-19 response

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local nonprofit organization ramps up efforts to keep a vulnerable population, those who are homeless safe during the coronavirus outbreak. The Salvation Army has several measures in place in line with the guidelines set by the CDC to protect their staff and residents. Area Commander Joshua Robinett said the organization is however in need of personal protective equipment to help them further achieve that goal.​

Robinett said the organization is committed in keeping operations for the shelter, food pantry, rehab and social servces programs running through this crisis. Dozens of people use its services and sleep at the shelter every night and Robinett said they have no plans to close its doors.​

The Salvation Army is screening people as they come in, installed hand washing stations, and cross trained employees to ensure the facility stays open. ​At this time, they are serving food in to-go containers, made changes to sleeping arrangements and are limiting face to face contact with social service staff through remote counseling.​

“​We are in a huge need for supplies right now, some of the precautions we are taking for our shelter staff and for guests who may have symptoms or are sick. We need personal protective equipment like masks and gloves.

​Another challenge for the facility is setting up isolation or quarantine spaces. They are currently working with local motels and hotels for temporary housing to help increase social distancing.​The organization is also asking for toilet paper, non perishable food and money to go towards their covid-19 response.

To help the organization click here.