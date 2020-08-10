The U of A entering into phase three of its reopening plan.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas’s Pat Walker Health Center getting ready for thousands to fill the U of A campus amid the pandemic.

Students will be coming from various parts of the country, some from potential hot spots At this time, the ADH said there is no quarantine requirement regardless of where people are traveling from.

For months the Pat Walker Health Center here on campus has provided medical services to its students, faculty and staff without interruption. It added telehealth to reduce face to face contact which will continue while classes are in session.

Medical Director Dr. Huda Sharaf said it will take everyone being consistent in following the guidelines in place to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. She noted wearing a mask, good hand hygiene, social distancing and daily self screenings are key to keeping transmissions down.

“The guidelines have to also be in place when you’re outside the walls of the campus, that means if you’re at a restaurant if you’re on Dickson street. Wherever the case, we have to be in a situation where everyone buys into the guidelines. They’re there for a reason.”

A drive-thru testing site has also now been set up in the Garland parking garage. It is available by appointment only, Monday through Friday for the university community.

“From the time that the specimen is collected from the patient to the time we have results available to us, right now the turnaround is about 36 hours, 48 hours,” said Sharaf.

Staff will tell patients their results, treatment and isolation plan they need to follow.

For those who need it, the housing department has set aside rooms for quarantine and isolation where food will be delivered outside their doors, laundry and trash service will also be available.

The Department of Higher Education working with UAMS will handle the contact tracing for the university.

The initial plan was for the Pat Walker Health Center to develop its own contact tracing program but those plans have now changed.

Dr. Sharaf said they wanted to create a team using local nursing students and other medical staff to investigate every positive case on campus themselves. The goal was to identify those who have been exposed, assign their own contact tracers and essentially have exposed individuals quarantine faster. It planned to share that database with the health department.

However, they learned that their initiative would only duplicate the efforts of the ADH and create more logistical challenges so they have shifted their efforts.

“We know there is a delay. So what we will do is everything that we can do as a clinic. Basically, when I speak to a positive patient I will tell them to please reach out to everyone you have been in close contact with within the last 48 hours and tell them you are positive.”

Close contacts refer to anyone who was within 6 feet of you for at least 15 minutes. Dr. Sharaf said if those contacts are part of the university they can get the care and testing through the center.

Meanwhile, the Pat Walker Health Center will continue to educate its university community on the best practices to follow to reduce the spread of COVID-19.