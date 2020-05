BRANSON, Mo. (KOLR) — Get ready. The following story might make you weep. Cox Medical Center Branson just posted the sweetest story to its Facebook page.

According to the hospital, the husband in this post, separated from his hospitalized wife, decided to do everything he could to see her.

“This Romeo climbed through the bushes to reach our window so he could see his sweetheart of 50 years,” the hospital said in its post.

Finally, we have proof. True love does, in fact, exist.