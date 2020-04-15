Three Bentonville firefighters quarantined after one tests positive for COVID-19

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville Fire Department announced that three firefighters are now in quarantine after one has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Bentonville firefighter who tested positive for the coronavirus is now in isolation. Officials say that he had no contact with the general public or patients. The other two firefighters are now in self-isolation and awaiting their own test results.
Debbie Griffin, the Community Relations Director for the City of Bentonville, released the following:
“The Bentonville Fire Department has 3 Firefighters in quarantine from Covid-19.
One firefighter tested positive for Covid-19, they were not in contact with the public and had no patient interaction. That firefighter is in isolation.
The other two firefighters are self-quarantined and waiting test results connected with the contact with the first firefighter.
There has been no threat to the public and the Fire Department’s level of service has not been affected.
The City of Bentonville is following all CDC and ADH guidelines.”Debbie Griffin, the Community Relations Director for the City of Bentonville