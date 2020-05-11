Three weeks of Camp Siloam’s summer camp canceled

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Camp Siloam pushing back the start date of summer camp this year because of the COVID-19.

Summer camp was expected to start on June 8 and run for 8 weeks but not this year. The board of trustees decided to cancel the first three weeks.

Director Jason Wilkie said the board will make decisions on the following weeks starting on June 2. They are asking groups who were registered during the first three weeks to reschedule to time in July.

Wilkie said the camp makes most of its revenue in June and July and this will hurt them financially.

“Our registration is down compared together years at this point, normally we would have about 4 to 5 thousand campers registered coming into may and right now we have about 2000 registered.”

Wilkie is hoping many of the restrictions are lifted by July and is waiting to hear more guidelines from Governor Asa Hutchinson.

If the camp opens, Wilkie said all of the staff will be pre-quarantined for two weeks before the summer camp starts. Workers will screen all of the campers and cleaning and sanitizing efforts will be increased. They are also working on a quarantine plan if someone becomes sick

Meanwhile, the board also voted to move forward with the construction of a new bunkhouse to replace the one destroyed in the October tornadoes.