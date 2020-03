FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A hundred Arkansans are currently being monitored for the Coronavirus.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, those affected must self-quarantine themselves and monitor for symptoms.

The ADH will check in with them each day until 14 days have passed since traveling from an area impacted by COVID-19.

So far, 12 people have been tested, and all have come back negative.