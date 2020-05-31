Traveling safely during pandemic

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) — Whether your traveling by train, bus or by plane — traveling does increase your chances of getting COVID-19 but there are precautions you should keep in mind.

Restrictions are starting to lift across the state but the more you find yourself around crowds the more you need to protect yourself from getting sick.

If your traveling by air you’ll need a mask to enter XNA Northwest Arkansas National Airport. XNA requires that anyone over 10 years old coming into the airport must wear a face covering. Airport staff is taking precautions like stepping up cleaning and sanitation efforts and adding extra sanitizing hand stations for passengers to use.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the ADH said reducing the spread of the virus is a team effort. When you can, try to sit away from other passengers like when you’re waiting to board.

Dillaha said your biggest defense is a face covering, especially if you can’t maintain six feet of distance from other people.

“People will take the masks off while they are leaning towards someone to tell them something when actually they need to put it on because the closer you are to someone the more important it is to have that masks in place.”

When at the airport, remember that there are many public touchpoints like the escalator handrail, door handles and bathroom latches.

So wash your hands as much as possible and keep them out of your eyes, nose and mouth. Carry a travel-size hand sanitizer or hand wipes with you and if you’re sick don’t risk getting other people sick, stay home.