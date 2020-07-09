Treating COVID-19 at home

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — More Arkansans are testing positive for the coronavirus, the majority don’t need to be hospitalized and recover at home.

As you can imagine, testing positive for COVID-19 can bring about a number of emotions and anxiety. One local doctor said first you want to simply take a deep breath because the majority of people who get COVID-19 will be okay.

There is a couple of things you should do. First, check-in with your doctor. You want to keep them updated on your condition throughout your recovery.

It’s very important to isolate yourself from other people to reduce further spread of the virus. Remember the virus can be very dangerous to those with underlying health conditions and the elderly.

Dr. Gary Berner, Chief Medical Officer of Community Clinic, recommends wearing a mask inside your home if you live with other people.

Berner said many of the symptoms you may experience, you can control on your own. Drink tea with honey and lemon to soothe a mild cough. Take Tylenol to bring down a fever or get rid of a headache. Stay hydrated and get lots of rest.

You also want to pay close attention to how your body is reacting to the effects of the virus.

“All of sudden I walked out of my bedroom to grab some water from the kitchen and Gosh I kind of felt that. Even take it a step further from there, it’s a little troublesome to finish two to three sentences. I’m having to take a pause more than I would normally need to,” said Berner.

If your condition progresses, you should contact your doctor right away. They will decide if you should go to the emergency room or if it’s something you can continue to manage at home.

If you are experiencing severe symptoms like your skin is turning blue or you’re having a tough time breathing, don’t wait, head straight to the emergency room.